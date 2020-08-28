Loeffler criticizes Atlanta Dream players for walk-off protests

“I tend to believe that walking away from problems and walking away from a dialogue is not the right approach,” she said, after a rally in Cobb County where she asserted that politics and sports don’t mix.

“Walking away from that moment prevents us from having those important dialogues,” she added, shifting to a critique of Black Lives Matter, which she said promotes ideas about “defunding the police and radically changing America.”

“I don’t think they have a place in sports. Sports need to be about unity and bringing us together.”

Collins, meanwhile, has questioned why she hadn’t been as vocal about earlier league initiatives, such as a promotion a few years ago that allowed fans to donate a portion of ticket sales to Planned Parenthood, the reproductive healthcare organization vilified by some conservatives.

Loeffler spokesman Stephen Lawson said the neither Loeffler nor the Dream “have given a dime to Planned Parenthood.”

‘Full circle’

Loeffler’s relationship with the team she co-owns with Mary Brock has steadily disintegrated.

After she criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, the Dream released a pointed statement that rebuked her. It concluded with: “Black Lives Matter. Vote in November.”

Dozens of WNBA players wore "Vote Warnock" T-shirts in August to protest U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler's criticism of Black Lives Matter. Twitter/Sue Bird.

And weeks later, Dream players joined dozens of others across the league who wore “Vote Warnock” T-shirts before games – a reference to the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the establishment-backed Democratic candidate in the race.

On Friday, ESPN published a lengthy story about the “stalemate” between Loeffler and the league, which revealed that Dream officials have provided financial information to potential buyers. Among them is former L.A. Clipper Baron Davis.

“I would say, just from the Donald Sterling thing, I think it’s just life coming full circle,” Davis told ESPN, a reference to the then-L.A. Clippers owner forced to sell the team after he was caught on tape making racist statements to his mistress.

Pressed on Friday, Loeffler said she’s entertained “expressions of interest” from investors who want to join the Dream’s ownership team. But she said repeatedly that she has no plans to sell her stake.

“It’s very important we have conservative voices in sports, people that are willing to speak out and stand up for what’s right for our country,” she said. “I’ll continue to be part of it.”