LISTEN: Why transgender policies are front-and-center in Georgia

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why a measure to prevent gender-affirming care for transgender children is gaining traction in the state Legislature.
The two also break down Gov. Brian Kemp’s spending plan, why proponents of sports betting are hopeful the issue has new life and what’s driving state legislators to weigh new road regulations.
