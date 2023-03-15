X

LISTEN: Why transgender policies are front-and-center in Georgia

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss why a measure to prevent gender-affirming care for transgender children is gaining traction in the state Legislature.

The two also break down Gov. Brian Kemp’s spending plan, why proponents of sports betting are hopeful the issue has new life and what’s driving state legislators to weigh new road regulations.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

