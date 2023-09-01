LISTEN: Why Republicans fear a 2020 replay in Georgia

Political Insider
35 minutes ago
Georgia Republicans are growing increasingly worried that Donald Trump-fueled lies could damage their 2024 chances.

In this episode of Politically Georgia, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut dive deeper into the Republican feud over District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation.

Plus, hear about the backlash that against state Sen. Colton Moore’s doomed effort to impeach District Attorney Fani Willis.

Our hosts also discuss the legal victory for Fulton County election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

