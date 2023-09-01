LISTEN: Why Republicans fear a 2020 replay in Georgia

Georgia Republicans are growing increasingly worried that Donald Trump-fueled lies could damage their 2024 chances.

In this episode of Politically Georgia, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut dive deeper into the Republican feud over District Attorney Fani Willis’ investigation.

Plus, hear about the backlash that against state Sen. Colton Moore’s doomed effort to impeach District Attorney Fani Willis.

Our hosts also discuss the legal victory for Fulton County election workers Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman.

