LISTEN: Why many Georgia Democrats are staying quiet on Trump’s legal woes

Georgia’s most powerful politicians gathered in Athens for a Georgia Chamber luncheon with a heavy dose of politics on the side.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Gov. Brian Kemp previewed what could be a 2026 battle for the Senate, while the governor unveiled a proposal that business leaders have long dreamed about.

Meanwhile, Democrats and Republicans remain largely silent about the other political cloud hanging over the room: The potential indictment of Donald Trump in Fulton County for his quest to overturn the 2020 election.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

