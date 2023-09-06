Listen: Why Georgia’s political map could be redrawn again

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By
11 minutes ago
Just two years ago, state lawmakers convened at the Capitol to redraw Georgia’s political boundaries. Now they could be poised to revisit the map if a federal judge rules that the Legislature illegally weakened Black voters’ electoral power.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell discuss the two-week federal trial that could reshape the 2024 election.

They also explore the latest attempts to punish Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for bringing charges against Donald Trump. And they talk about President Joe Biden’s attempt to reframe the narrative around his economic agenda.

