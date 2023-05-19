X

LISTEN: Why Donald Trump is returning to Georgia

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Former President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia for the first time since launching his comeback bid -- and his impending visit has resurfaced deep fissures within the state GOP.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss Trump’s campaign strategy and how the visit coincides with the ongoing Fulton County investigation into whether the former president and his allies broke state laws.

Plus, our insiders explain why Gov. Brian Kemp is traveling to Israel. Also, they’ll talk about why Kemp’s budget “disregards” have ruffled legislative feathers.

Greg and Patricia have their who’s up and who’s down for the week and they answer questions from the listener mailbag, which you can now call into. Leave a question on the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

