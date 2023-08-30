LISTEN: Why Donald Trump is dominating the GOP race in Georgia

Indicted for a fourth time, former President Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead in Georgia, where he’s the early favorite to win the Republican nomination.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut discuss why Trump is doing so well in Georgia even though it’s the backdrop of some of his most devastating political defeats.

And they explore why the latest AJC poll could also hint at some of his vulnerabilities.

Plus, the hosts dive into the challenges ahead for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, from picking a jury pool to fending off efforts by Trump’s allies to undercut her investigation.

