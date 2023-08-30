LISTEN: Why Donald Trump is dominating the GOP race in Georgia

Indicted for a fourth time, former President Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead in Georgia, where he’s the early favorite to win the Republican nomination.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut discuss why Trump is doing so well in Georgia even though it’s the backdrop of some of his most devastating political defeats.

And they explore why the latest AJC poll could also hint at some of his vulnerabilities.

Plus, the hosts dive into the challenges ahead for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, from picking a jury pool to fending off efforts by Trump’s allies to undercut her investigation.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

