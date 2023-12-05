LISTEN: What’s next for Lucy McBath under a new GOP-drawn map?

A potential 2026 candidate for statewide office, Republicans have sought to topple McBath since she won an upset victory in 2018 over U.S. Rep. Karen Handel. The proposed map carves her Gwinnett-based district into pieces while creating a new majority-Black district in west metro Atlanta.

Then, Atlanta City Hall reporter Riley Bunch shares updates on the controversial Atlanta police and fire training center. And Republicans aim to put Democrats on the record on both the complex and the Israel-Hamas war. And a preview of Wednesday’s GOP debate in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Links to today’s topics:

New congressional map maintains GOP power and may defy court order

City has spent $1.3 million on litigation and consultants on issues raised by Atlanta police training center

Georgia House votes to condemn “evil” Hamas attacks, putting Dems on the spot

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That's 404-526-2527.

