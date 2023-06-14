LISTEN: What Trump’s day in federal court could mean to the Georgia case

Will the federal indictment against Donald Trump delay state-level cases in Georgia and New York that also target the former president? New York’s top attorney thinks so.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is investigating Trump on civil charges, said she might have to put her case on hold until the federal charges are resolved.

On this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy look at what this could mean for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ potential case against Trump.

Plus, our insiders give you a wrap-up of the Georgia GOP convention, including the election of a new party chair and a closer look at the tug-of-war between hardline conservatives and more mainstream Republicans.

