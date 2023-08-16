LISTEN: Unpacking the Fulton County indictment of Donald Trump

Political Insider
By and
1 hour ago
In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut to take a deeper dive into Fulton County’s indictment of Donald Trump.

Our team will explain what surprised them about these charges and why it was more expansive than once expected. We will also dig into how Georgia Republicans are reacting and what’s next in this case.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

