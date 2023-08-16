LISTEN: Unpacking the Fulton County indictment of Donald Trump

In this edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut to take a deeper dive into Fulton County’s indictment of Donald Trump.

Our team will explain what surprised them about these charges and why it was more expansive than once expected. We will also dig into how Georgia Republicans are reacting and what’s next in this case.

