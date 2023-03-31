X

LISTEN: Unpacking the 2023 legislative session

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy review what passed and what didn’t in the 2023 Georgia legislative session.

Plus, our insiders take live questions from our virtual audience and will give you their who’s up and who’s down for the week.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

