LISTEN: Trump’s town hall could land him in more hot water in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump’s Town Hall on CNN may have landed him in more legal trouble.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy examine how the former president’s comments about his attempt to reverse his election defeat in Georgia could factor into the Fulton County investigation into whether he violated state laws.

Plus, Georgia football coach Kirby Smart announces the team won’t attend a White House celebration of its championship season. AJC metro columnist Bill Torpy weighs in with his thoughts on the football frenzy.

Greg, Patricia, and Bill have their who’s up and who’s down for the week. And they’ll answer questions from the Listener Mailbag, which you can now dial up at (770)810-5297.

