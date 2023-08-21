LISTEN: Trump’s rivals try to gain ground in Atlanta

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the conservative conference that drew six of former President Donald Trump’s top rivals.

The hosts also discuss how Gov. Brian Kemp is pleading with Republicans to move on from the 2020 election -- and how the event doubles as an attempt to court his endorsement.

You’ll also hear from Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

