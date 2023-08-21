LISTEN: Trump’s rivals try to gain ground in Atlanta

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

Political Insider
By and
37 minutes ago
X

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the conservative conference that drew six of former President Donald Trump’s top rivals.

The hosts also discuss how Gov. Brian Kemp is pleading with Republicans to move on from the 2020 election -- and how the event doubles as an attempt to court his endorsement.

You’ll also hear from Chris Christie, Vivek Ramaswamy, Mike Pence, Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Trump Indictment: What’s next in Fulton County?12h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Part of King family history marked at Stockbridge Walmart ceremony
14h ago

Credit: AP

Max Fried’s sharpness, Kirby Yates’ command and other takeaways as Braves fall to Giants...
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
16h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 vehicles on I-75 in Fulton County
16h ago

Bystander shot after gunfire erupts at SE Atlanta gas station
15h ago
The Latest

Biden’s $25M ad blitz targets battleground Georgia
21h ago
Kempstakes: The race for Georgia governor’s 2024 blessing is underway
21h ago
LISTEN: GOP hopefuls stump in Atlanta while Trump prepares to turn himself in
Featured

Credit: AP

Watch: Eddie Rosario blasts two-run homer to help Braves stun Giants
He made his first real sale. Then he called his mom
Former first lady’s impact still felt at Atlanta’s Rosalynn Apartments
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top