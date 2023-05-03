X

LISTEN: The Georgia GOP’s great divide

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the widening rift between the state GOP and Republican leaders.

Plus, the Insiders discuss when Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger might schedule a primary date. And finally, they’ll explore Georgia’s role at this year’s White House Correspondents Association Dinner.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: GoFundMe

A young doctor died in a Cobb crash. The driver’s plea deal? 1 year in prison14h ago

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Economic analysis shows ‘best case’ scenario for possible NHL arena
12h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Decision day: Kemp signs bills to limit TikTok, preserve fishing rights
13h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
10h ago

Credit: AP photo/Seth Wenig

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. in lineup day after hit by pitch and unable to move arm
10h ago

Credit: Rivian

Rivian names leader for future $5B factory in Georgia
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Decision day: Kemp signs bills to limit TikTok, preserve fishing rights
13h ago
The Jolt: Poll shows DeSantis fares better than Trump against Biden in Georgia
22h ago
When will Georgians vote in the 2024 presidential primary?
22h ago
Featured

Credit: pavlofox - stock.adobe.com

Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: surgeon general
12h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
When are the 2023 college graduation ceremonies in Georgia?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top