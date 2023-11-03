LISTEN: Marjorie Taylor Greene fumes, again, at fellow Republicans

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken aim at fellow Republicans almost as frequently as she criticizes Democrats.

And this week, she slammed nearly two dozen Republicans — including two GOP members of Georgia’s delegation — for refusing to join her quest to censure Democratic U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan over her harsh criticism of Israel.

“Conservatives on this list hide behind excuses with their white wigs on and quote the constitution,” Greene said of U.S. Reps. Rich McCormick, Austin Scott and 21 other Republicans who joined Democrats to block the move.

On Friday’s episode of Politically Georgia on WABE, the hosts discuss how Greene has transformed a Georgia GOP delegation that was once mostly unified — and now faces constant friction.

The team also discusses how politics and hip-hop often intersect — and sometimes clash — as they explore the AJC documentary, ‘The South’s Got Something to Say,’ which focuses on the artists who made Atlanta the center of the rap universe.

And later, hear answers questions from the listener mailbag, with calls from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Hotline at (404)526-AJCP.

Links to today’s topics:

AJC hip hop documentary premieres

House approves Israel Aid...with conditions

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Some of Greene's Cobb constituents see redistricting as way to fix a bad match
