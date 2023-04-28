LISTEN: Looking back and moving forward at the AJC

In this special episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by the past and current leaders of the AJC.
Outgoing editor Kevin Riley shares his proudest moments and most difficult moments leading The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as well as the lessons learned from legendary journalist Ralph McGill.
AJC’s new editor-in-chief Leroy Chapman discusses his history-making hiring and his vision for the future of the news outlet.
