LISTEN: Is Donald Trump the ‘loser’ of a debate he boycotted?

38 minutes ago
In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell look at the performances by the eight GOP presidential candidates who debated Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

But the elephant missing from the room was former President Donald Trump who skipped the debate for an interview with Tucker Carlson. Does that make him the loser of the first Republican primary debate, as Gov. Brian Kemp suggests?

Get real, fact-based reporting and analysis on Georgia politics and the upcoming elections every Wednesday, Friday or when news breaks. Hosted by Georgia’s best political team: The AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Bill Nigut.
Plus, hear the highlights of the two-hour showdown and the winners and losers of the first Republican debate.

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

