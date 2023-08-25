LISTEN: Inside Donald Trump’s Georgia surrender

As twilight descended upon Atlanta, Donald Trump’s motorcade whisked from the city’s bustling airport to its problem-plagued jail. After about 20 minutes, the fleet of vehicles was back on the highway and the beginning of a new saga was underway.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy, Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell dive deep into the dramatic scene that unfolded at the Fulton County Jail during the historic surrender of the former president.

Tia will also set the scene for the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington and the Georgia connection to MLK’s historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

