LISTEN: Georgia’s surprising role in sealing the debt deal

57 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore the state’s surprising holdouts and supporters of the bipartisan deal to raise the debt limit and impose new spending caps.

Plus, our insiders explain how next week’s Georgia GOP convention has become full-on MAGA. And they’ll answer questions from the listener mailbag.

The number for the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline is (404) 526-AJCP (2527). Leave us your question so we can play it back and answer it on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

