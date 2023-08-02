LISTEN: Georgia is in the middle of federal charges against Trump

Georgia is at the center of the federal charges against Donald Trump.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by Tamar Hallerman to discuss how federal prosecutors are focusing on Trump’s attempt to reverse his election defeat.

And they discuss how Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis is nearing her likely decision to charge Trump with violating state laws with his efforts to undermine President Joe Biden’s victory.

