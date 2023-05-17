BreakingNews
Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
X

LISTEN: Georgia gets ready for the 2024 spotlight

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

In a live episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Georgia has become one of the nation’s premier battleground states - and the role it could play in the 2024 race to the White House.

Greg and Patricia also answer questions submitted to this episode from our AJC Live audience.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
25m ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump dominates Georgia presidential poll, Kemp trails far behind
4h ago

Credit: Edens

North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’
4h ago

Credit: Edens

North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’
4h ago

Chattahoochee River is ‘beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump dominates Georgia presidential poll, Kemp trails far behind
4h ago
The Jolt: Former Kemp adviser helping launch Pence run for president
The Jolt: President Joe Biden praises big labor win in rural Georgia
Featured

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top