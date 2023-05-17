LISTEN: Georgia gets ready for the 2024 spotlight

In a live episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss how Georgia has become one of the nation’s premier battleground states - and the role it could play in the 2024 race to the White House.
Greg and Patricia also answer questions submitted to this episode from our AJC Live audience.
Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.
Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com