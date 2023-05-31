LISTEN: Debt ceiling drama escalates in Georgia

BreakingNews
BREAKING: Midtown residents cleared to go home after evacuation order lifted
Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

Hardline Republicans were in open revolt with House leaders over a compromise measure to temporarily raise the federal debt ceiling, and Georgia lawmakers were squarely in the middle of the fight.

With a consequential House vote looming, Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the challenges facing the bipartisan deal.

Plus, the hosts discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s trade mission to Israel and more big names joining the list of speakers at next week’s Georgia GOP convention.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (404) 526-AJCP (2527). We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on Friday’s episode.

Listen and follow our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

