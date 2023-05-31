LISTEN: Debt ceiling drama escalates in Georgia

Hardline Republicans were in open revolt with House leaders over a compromise measure to temporarily raise the federal debt ceiling, and Georgia lawmakers were squarely in the middle of the fight.

With a consequential House vote looming, Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the challenges facing the bipartisan deal.

Plus, the hosts discuss Gov. Brian Kemp’s trade mission to Israel and more big names joining the list of speakers at next week’s Georgia GOP convention.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? We'll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on Friday's episode.

