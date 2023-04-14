LISTEN: Could the GOP power play in Tennessee happen in Georgia?

Over the last week, two Black Democratic legislators were expelled from the Tennessee House after a gun protest and then promptly reinstated to their seats. Could something like that happen in Georgia?
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain how that process would work and discuss the state’s recent history.
Plus, our insiders talk about the backlash against Rep. Mesha Mainor from Democrats who oppose her stances on the school voucher measure and other GOP-backed initiatives.
We answer questions from the listener mailbag and the Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline you can call anytime at (770)810-5297 and we have our who’s up and who’s down for the week.
