X

LISTEN: Could the GOP power play in Tennessee happen in Georgia?

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Over the last week, two Black Democratic legislators were expelled from the Tennessee House after a gun protest and then promptly reinstated to their seats. Could something like that happen in Georgia?

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain how that process would work and discuss the state’s recent history.

Plus, our insiders talk about the backlash against Rep. Mesha Mainor from Democrats who oppose her stances on the school voucher measure and other GOP-backed initiatives.

We answer questions from the listener mailbag and the Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline you can call anytime at (770)810-5297 and we have our who’s up and who’s down for the week.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

Subscribe to the AJC: If you aren’t a subscriber to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, click here to get unlimited digital access to the AJC at a special price.

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia headed to injury list11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

He put solar panels on his roof. Now his HOA wants them removed
21h ago

Slutty Vegan sued in Brooklyn federal court for alleged unpaid wages
12h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
4h ago

Credit: AJC file

Braves’ 41-year record on line Friday as Rays seek 14-0 start
4h ago

Credit: Contributed

Metro Atlanta boy on life support after being swept in a rip current
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

The Jolt: Chicago’s controversial police training center didn’t stop DNC
22h ago
The Jolt: What Republicans lost when the DNC snubbed Atlanta
Kemps take aim at human trafficking in Georgia
Featured

Credit: AP

Is the abortion pill illegal in Georgia now? And other things to know
13h ago
Supreme Court won't block $6B student debt relief settlement
12h ago
Georgia Tech’s Buzz wins best mascot at the NCA and NDA championship
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top