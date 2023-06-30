LISTEN: Can Georgia politics be a team sport?

The back-and-forth over who gets credit for Georgia’s green energy boom is a sharp contrast from other major economic development ventures that spread the kudos around.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore the fallout as U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and Gov. Brian Kemp trade shots after a new battery manufacturer set stakes in Bainbridge.

What was once a big dividing line in Georgia politics is now a moot point, as Kemp plans to keep financing full tuition for Georgia’s HOPE scholarship.

And is Georgia next in line for redistricting after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

Greg and Patricia have their who’s up and who’s down for the week, and they answer questions from the listener mailbag. If you would like to ask a question, call the Politically Georgia 24-hour podcast hotline.

