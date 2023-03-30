LISTEN: An inside look at the final day of the legislative session

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you to the Gold Dome for an inside look at Sine Die, the final day of the 2023 legislative session.
Hear from lawmakers, lobbyists and reporters on this frenzied deadline to get bills passed and sent to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.
