LISTEN: An inside look at the final day of the legislative session

At 5 p.m. on Thursday we will host our first ever Politically Georgia live virtual podcast taping. Atlanta Journal-Constitution subscribers are invited to attend. You can sit in our virtual studio and get a little behind-the-scenes look at how we do the show. Go to live.ajc.com to RSVP.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.