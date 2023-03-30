X

LISTEN: An inside look at the final day of the legislative session

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
52 minutes ago

In this special edition of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy take you to the Gold Dome for an inside look at Sine Die, the final day of the 2023 legislative session.

Hear from lawmakers, lobbyists and reporters on this frenzied deadline to get bills passed and sent to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday we will host our first ever Politically Georgia live virtual podcast taping. Atlanta Journal-Constitution subscribers are invited to attend. You can sit in our virtual studio and get a little behind-the-scenes look at how we do the show. Go to live.ajc.com to RSVP.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

