LISTEN: After another mass shooting, will anything change in Georgia?

Credit: John Spink

Credit: John Spink

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore whether there’s newfound momentum for gun restrictions after another deadly mass shooting.

Plus, they’ll discuss how a once-fringe faction of the Georgia GOP has grown into a political force within the state party.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

