LISTEN: A milestone in Fulton County’s Trump probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is inching closer to a decision on whether to charge former President Donald Trump and his allies with criminally interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the latest steps in the investigation. They’re joined by AJC reporter Jeremy Redmon, who was stationed at the courthouse during grand jury selection.

Plus, our insiders discuss the new federal elections bill unveiled in Georgia, and they explain the fallout of state Rep. Mesha Mainor’s party switch.

