LISTEN: A milestone in Fulton County’s Trump probe

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is inching closer to a decision on whether to charge former President Donald Trump and his allies with criminally interfering with the 2020 election in Georgia.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the latest steps in the investigation. They’re joined by AJC reporter Jeremy Redmon, who was stationed at the courthouse during grand jury selection.

Plus, our insiders discuss the new federal elections bill unveiled in Georgia, and they explain the fallout of state Rep. Mesha Mainor’s party switch.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

