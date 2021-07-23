Key sponsor of Georgia election law loses bid for GOP House leadership

State Rep. Matt Hatchett, a close ally of the speaker, defeated state Rep. Barry Fleming, a potential rival to Ralston, in a closed-door GOP retreat in Jekyll Island. The vote was by secret ballot, but several Republican legislators with knowledge of the tally said Hatchett won by an overwhelming margin.

The vote was to replace state Rep. Trey Kelley as the chamber’s majority whip, the fourth-ranking GOP leadership position, as he fights charges stemming from a 2019 fatal accident.