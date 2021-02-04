Kemp welcomes possibility of Apple Car manufacturing at Kia’s Georgia plant

“Kia’s commitment to excellence and its strong partnership with the state only strengthens Georgia’s status as a leader in technology, innovation and manufacturing,” the governor said in a statement that nodded toward reports of the arrangement.

The two companies are close to finalizing an agreement to make Apple-branded vehicles at the sprawling Kia factory, according to talks reported by CNBC, though economic development officials with direct knowledge of the discussions stress the negotiations have not yet been finalized.