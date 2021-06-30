Kemp ends Georgia’s pandemic emergency declaration as state gets ‘back to normal’

His administration relaxed rules on licensing medical professionals, eased weight limits on trucks, imposed restrictions on businesses, let vaccinations be administered in unorthodox settings and paved the way for increased federal aid for needy families.

During the pandemic, the federal government increased food aid for some families through SNAP, the program formerly known as food stamps. As many as 750,000 Georgian SNAP recipients benefitted, with an extra allotment of $100 per month or more for a family of four.

But states must have their own emergency declarations in place to qualify for the extra food assistance. Tom Rawlings, director of Georgia’s Division of Family and Children Services, said he believed that the language in the replacement state of emergency order was strong enough to trigger continuing use in the state of federal emergency benefits.

“While this order recognizes that we have come far, it also allows us to continue with the economic benefits that some Georgians are going to continue to need, as the economy recovers from the effects of COVID,” Rawlings said.

Explore Ending state of emergency could cut wide swath in Georgia

When Kemp adopted the public health emergency last year, it was the first time in state history a governor had issued such an emergency declaration.

Kemp said it was essential to have “all available resources” available to respond to an outbreak that was menacing the country and lawmakers, even those skeptical of granting the governor new powers, agreed to ratify the decision.

The number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in Georgia are at the lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of state figures.

About 53% of Georgia adults have received at least one dose of vaccine, compared to the national average of 66%, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. For eligible Georgians, those 12 and older, about 51% have received at least a single shot, compared to 64% nationally.

A growing number of governors have relaxed emergency powers as the number of cases subsides. But public health experts warn the pandemic still remains prevalent and worry that a new strain of the disease, known as the delta variant, could pose new threats.

Some lawmakers say they never again want to see a Georgia governor with such unbridled authority.

Some Democrats are concerned about future leaders using the power to limit responses, as Kemp did last year in trying to block local mask mandates. A number of Republicans have expressed concern about overreach in future crises.

“We will definitely address it,” said state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, a Dalton Republican who sponsored legislation this year to curtail the scope of the emergency powers.

“Governor Kemp did an outstanding job handling the pandemic. However, looking around at other states, we saw many who exploited this power to pick winners and losers. It reminds me of Star Wars where the Senate hands over power to Senator Palpatine.”