Kemp counters Perdue’s pro-Trump message with more Trump

About halfway through the 30-second spot, a hashtag appears for a split-second with the hashtag “#BeijingDave,” previewing a new line of attack for Kemp.

“That’s David Perdue,” the ad closes. “Putting himself first, and America last.”

In the U.S. Senate, Perdue embraced Trump’s populist brand and leaned on his corporate experience to frame himself as the “ultimate outsider.” He’s made a Trump-flavored addition to his slogan this campaign, dubbing himself the “America First conservative outsider.”

The winner of the May primary will face Stacey Abrams, whose campaign has mocked the Trump obsession.

“I’m purposely not going to name the non-Georgian in the opponent’s ad, because as Stacey has said, our campaign will not be impacted by him,” Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo wrote in a memo to donors on Thursday.

“But we owe it to Georgians to make sure the conversation in this gubernatorial race is about them – not about divisive Republicans from Georgia, Florida or anywhere else.”