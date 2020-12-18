Kamala Harris to arrive in Georgia on Monday for Senate runoff rallies

Her trip to Suwanee and Columbus is focused on turning out early voters and energizing the Democratic base in the race against Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. It comes on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden’s visit to Atlanta this week to promote both candidates.

Harris traveled to Georgia twice in the runup to the November general election with a focus on mobilizing Black voters, and this will be her first trip to the state since winning the election. More details about her stops will soon be released.