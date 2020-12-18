Kamala Harris to arrive in Georgia on Monday for Senate runoff rallies

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia on Monday to campaign for Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock ahead of Jan. 5 runoffs for control of the U.S. Senate.
Her trip to Suwanee and Columbus is focused on turning out early voters and energizing the Democratic base in the race against Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. It comes on the heels of President-elect Joe Biden’s visit to Atlanta this week to promote both candidates.
Harris traveled to Georgia twice in the runup to the November general election with a focus on mobilizing Black voters, and this will be her first trip to the state since winning the election. More details about her stops will soon be released.
Why the ground game matters even more in Georgia’s Senate runoffs
The Democrat’s trip coincides with the start of early voting, which has reflected the surge of energy surrounding the high-stakes race. More than 1 million Georgians have already cast ballots, and the turnout for in-person voting is outpacing the same period in the November general election.
Democrats need to flip both seats to gain control of the U.S. Senate, while Republicans need only win one to maintain their edge. More than $450 million has been spent or reserved in TV ads, and thousands of staffers and volunteers are working to re-energize voters in a race that’s attracted a staggering amount of national attention.
Biden’s new ad: ‘I need Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’ in the Senate
President Donald Trump and just about every other potential 2024 contender has stumped in Georgia, and Vice President Mike Pence visited Macon and Columbus on Thursday – his fourth trip to Georgia to stump for the two Republicans. And some Republicans anticipate Trump will return once more.
Loeffler won’t say whether she’ll formally challenge Biden’s win in Senate