Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday in late push to flip state

It’s the former vice president’s first trip to Georgia as his party’s nominee, and it comes as Democrats are pushing to expand the battleground map. Recent polls show Biden and President Donald Trump deadlocked in Georgia, and a defeat here would likely doom the Republican’s reelection chances.

He’s expected to visit metro Atlanta, senior Democratic officials said, but there was no immediate confirmation of national reports that he would also stop in Warm Springs. The west Georgia town of roughly 400 was the home of former President Franklin Roosevelt’s private retreat, known as the “Little White House,” and it’s where he died in 1945.