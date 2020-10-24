Joe Biden will travel to Georgia on Tuesday in late push to flip state

Democratic nominee Joe Biden is headed to Georgia on Tuesday, part of a late effort by the campaign to flip a state that Republicans have carried in every White House contest since 1996.
It’s the former vice president’s first trip to Georgia as his party’s nominee, and it comes as Democrats are pushing to expand the battleground map. Recent polls show Biden and President Donald Trump deadlocked in Georgia, and a defeat here would likely doom the Republican’s reelection chances.
He’s expected to visit metro Atlanta, senior Democratic officials said, but there was no immediate confirmation of national reports that he would also stop in Warm Springs. The west Georgia town of roughly 400 was the home of former President Franklin Roosevelt’s private retreat, known as the “Little White House,” and it’s where he died in 1945.
Georgia Democrats have long urged Biden to compete in Georgia, where Republicans have clung to narrowing margins of victory due partly to struggles in Atlanta’s suburbs. Biden’s visit would also likely promote Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, the top Democratic challengers to two U.S. Senate seats that could determine control of the chamber.
The trip is scheduled days after vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris campaigned across Atlanta. Her Friday visit included events with student leaders in Atlanta and a drive-in rally at Morehouse College, where she urged Democrats to cast their ballots early and pushed back on Trump’s appeals to Black men.
The president carried Georgia in 2016 by 5 percentage points, but he’s scrambling to hold the state this cycle. He visited Macon last week to mobilize white rural voters, his second trip to Georgia in less than a month, and his son Donald Trump Jr. held events in Atlanta and Macon on Friday.