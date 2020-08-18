X

Georgia Senate: Pro-Ossoff group targets Perdue over stock transactions

Political Insider Blog | 59 minutes ago
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A Washington-based group backing Jon Ossoff’s campaign rolled out a TV ad Tuesday that is critical of U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s stock transactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

The ad by Senate Majority PAC claims the Republican is “taking care of himself while we suffered” when his advisers made dozens of stock sales during the pandemic. The group has reserved nearly $2 million in ad time through the fall to support the Democrat’s bid.

Several senators have come under scrutiny for stock trades after a Jan. 24 briefing focused on the disease. Records show nearly 100 transactions made on Perdue’s behalf from late January through mid-February, some from firms that surged during the pandemic and others that struggled.

Perdue has said he did nothing wrong and that his stock trades were handled by advisers who operated independently and without their input. He later said his advisers would no longer trade stocks in individual companies.

