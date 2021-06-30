House Democrats establish select panel to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Georgia’s delegation split along party lines, with U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter absent for the vote.

The select committee will not need Senate approval and can get started right away.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi will have final say over all 13 members selected for the panel, although House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy can provide input on up to five of them. Pelosi has said she is also open to choosing a Republican to fill one of the eight seats under her total control.

While voting was taking place, Pelosi, Cheney and other lawmakers went to the visitors gallery and spoke with U.S. Capitol Police officers and the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died shortly after the riot.

Republicans have already expressed skepticism about the select committee, saying they fear Democrats will use the platform to make partisan attacks. Democrats had similar criticism about the Republican-led select committee created after the Benghazi terrorism incident.

HOW THEY VOTED

On H.Res. 503, creating a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

“Yes”

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, D-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta

“No”

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Evans

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-West Point

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Greensboro

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

Did not vote

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler