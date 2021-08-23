ajc logo
X

Herschel Walker registers to vote in Georgia as he weighs Senate run

In this screenshot from the RNC's livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee/Getty Images/TNS)
Caption
In this screenshot from the RNC's livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on Aug. 24, 2020. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Herschel Walker has apparently moved back to Georgia in what could be a prelude to a run for the U.S. Senate.

The former University of Georgia football star registered to vote in Georgia on Aug. 17 after decades of living in Texas, state records show. He listed his residence as the Buckhead home owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard, one of multiple properties he maintains in the state.

Walker has for months said he was considering entering the race as a Republican against Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the move comes as the highest-profile GOP candidate in the race has leveled criticism at Walker’s out-of-state address.

Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, who launched his campaign in June, recently mocked Walker for “pretending to change your car tags” and called on him to get off the sidelines and set stakes in Georgia if he was going to run.

“Move here, pay taxes here, register and vote in some elections and learn what Georgians have on their minds,” said Black, one of three GOP candidates in the race. The other two are military veterans Kelvin King and Latham Saddler.

Walker’s supporters hope that his high name recognition, combined with a likely endorsement from former President Donald Trump, establish him as the clear frontrunner in the race to unseat Warnock if he enters the contest. Several public and internal polls of the race show Walker with an early advantage.

But some senior Republicans have voiced concern that Walker’s past could dog his potential candidacy, including his history of violent behavior, struggles with mental illness and an ongoing state investigation into whether Blanchard cast an illegal ballot in Georgia while living in Texas. She has said she did nothing wrong.

The U.S. Constitution has few restrictions on potential U.S. Senate candidates. It requires only that a senator be 30 years old, a U.S. citizen for nine years and an “inhabitant of that state for which he shall be chosen” when elected.

A screenshot of Herschel Walker's voter registration, with his address edited out.
Caption
A screenshot of Herschel Walker's voter registration, with his address edited out.

In Other News
1
The Jolt: Ga. progressives slam Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux on budget...
2
State to probe whether Herschel Walker’s wife voted illegally in 2020
3
Georgia mayors plead with Kemp to require masks at state buildings
4
The Jolt: Sen. Raphael Warnock talks Ted Cruz, Afghanistan, COVID
5
The Jolt: David Perdue, with Trump’s support, could give Kemp something

About the Author

ajc.com

Greg Bluestein
Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top