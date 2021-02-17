Senate GOP targets Warnock over shuttered schools in opening 2022 attack

The picture is more nuanced in Georgia, however, where many school districts have reopened for in-person learning but some, including populous DeKalb County, offer only virtual classes. Gov. Brian Kemp has urged school districts to reopen but has stopped short of seeking to force them to do so.

“Like most things in education, I’m a firm believer that the local governments know their schools better than the state government does,” Kemp has said.

The president, meanwhile, has narrowed his initial call to reopen all schools within his first 100 days in office.

At a CNN town hall Tuesday in Milwaukee, he predicted that most elementary schools would be open by the end of the first 100 days in office. But he said high schools can’t reopen over the same timeline because of a higher risk of outbreaks.

“I said open a majority of schools in K through eighth grade, because they’re the easiest to open, the most needed to be open in terms of the impact on children and families having to stay home,” Biden said of his stance.

The attack ads are the first of what’s expected to be a barrage of broadsides targeting Warnock, who faces a 2022 vote for a full six-year term. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue is exploring a comeback bid, and if he doesn’t run, other high-profile Republicans are weighing their options.