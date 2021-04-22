GOP AGs group promotes operative behind robocalls urging march to Capitol

“I felt we needed to go in a new direction,” he said. “Some in the organization did not believe this was necessary. Based on what I know, I had no other choice but to step down as chairman and as a member of the executive committee.”

On Thursday, the Alabama Political Reporter also reported that the Republican AG group’s finance director resigned in protest of Bisbee’s hire.

Carr’s spokeswoman has repeatedly said he had no knowledge or involvement in the robocalls, which were promoted by the Rule of Law Defense Fund. He’s also condemned the violence at the Capitol and joined other AGs who declared that “such actions will not be allowed to go unchecked.”

Carr’s decision to distance himself from RAGA comes as he weighs a challenge to U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a newly elected Democrat who is standing for a full six-year term in November 2022. The Republican also faces a tough campaign for a second term if he decides to run for reelection as attorney general.

Two prominent Democrats have already announced challenges: Charlie Bailey, who narrowly lost to Carr in 2018, and state Sen. Jen Jordan, who represents a slice of suburban Atlanta. Both have framed Carr’s resignation as an attempt to distract voters from the group’s role in the insurrection.