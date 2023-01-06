Georgians are in the middle of the House Speaker drama

Three Georgia Republicans are playing important roles in Kevin McCarthy’s ongoing quest for the speaker’s gavel.
Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia explain the trio’s part in the debacle. And they discuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s attempt to elevate Georgia in the 2024 primary voting schedule.
The two also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline, which you can reach at (770)810-5297.
On this date last year, Greg sat down with the AJC’s David Wickert and Tia Mitchell for a look at the AJC’s exclusive reporting on efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.
You can listen to “Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election” on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC