ajc logo
X

Georgians are in the middle of the House Speaker drama

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Three Georgia Republicans are playing important roles in Kevin McCarthy’s ongoing quest for the speaker’s gavel.

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia explain the trio’s part in the debacle. And they discuss the latest in President Joe Biden’s attempt to elevate Georgia in the 2024 primary voting schedule.

The two also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline, which you can reach at (770)810-5297.

On this date last year, Greg sat down with the AJC’s David Wickert and Tia Mitchell for a look at the AJC’s exclusive reporting on efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

You can listen to “Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election” on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cops: Man nabbed while stealing $22K worth of items from luxury store in Buckhead
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Staff

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
11h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
6h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

MARTA parts ways with deputy general manager
6h ago

Credit: AP

Damar Hamlin first asked who won the game when he woke up
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
15h ago
The Jolt: Georgia Republicans split over bitter McCarthy speaker battle
18h ago
Kemp won’t back Biden’s plan to elevate Georgia in 2024 primary vote
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia governor blasts ban on tailgating at CFB championship game
15h ago
Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top