Georgia U.S. Senate candidates ready for new fight over abortion

Powerful GOP state lawmakers are also aiming to pass new abortion restrictions next year modeled after a Texas statute that allows private citizens to sue anyone facilitating abortions.

The fight could energize conservatives who have long prioritized limiting abortions. But it could become a rallying cry for supporters of Warnock, a pastor who backs abortion rights, to make the case that electing Democrats will help preserve access to the procedure.

State Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black, military veteran Kelvin King and former Navy SEAL Latham Saddler each reinforced his support for anti-abortion stances leading up to the Supreme Court argument, with King attacking Warnock’s position.

“This election, Georgia must elect a pro-life Senator who will fight for ALL Americans, including our innocent unborn,” he said in a statement.

Walker was initially more reluctant to join the debate, wading in only when asked. But he recently filled out a survey from the Georgia Life Alliance that supported outlawing abortion, including in instances of rape and incest.

“I am 100% pro-life. As Georgia’s next senator, I will vote for any legislation which protects the sanctity of human life, even if the legislation is not perfect,” he told the organization. “Every human life is valuable and absolutely worth saving.”

Warnock, meanwhile, reflected concerns that a Supreme Court ruling that paves the way for more anti-abortion measures would “endanger access to critical health care,” particularly for poor Georgians and women of color.

“I’ve always been a pro-choice pastor,” he said, “and believe health care decisions should be between a patient and their provider — not politicians.”