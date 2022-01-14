Georgia to spend $125M for land, training costs for Rivian plant

Beyond tax breaks and abatements, which will account for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of incentives, the package is said to also involve infrastructure improvements that could include a new interchange on I-20.

Specially designed high school courses will also be set up for students seeking careers in the industry. And legislators are likely to debate significant changes designed to bolster Rivian and other electric vehicle manufacturers.

State economic development officials have not yet disclosed the details of the package, which is set to be released within weeks. But senior officials say it will far surpass the more than $400 million that Georgia offered Kia to win a smaller project in West Point.