Georgia to spend $125M for land, training costs for Rivian plant

December 16, 2021 Atlanta - Jimmy Knauf EVP of Facilities at Rivian, smiles as he shows Rivian R1T electric truck to Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (left) and First Lady Marty Kemp (second from left) during a press conference at Liberty Plaza across from the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Electric vehicle maker Rivian on Thursday confirmed its plans to build a $5 billion assembly plant and battery factory in Georgia, which Gov. Brian Kemp called Òthe largest single economic development project ever in this stateÕs history.Ó (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Political Insider
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget proposal includes $125 million for land and training costs for the $5 billion Rivian plant, part of an economic development incentive package that’s expected to be the largest in Georgia history.

While the full details of the incentive package are still under wraps, Kemp’s spending blueprint calls for $112 million for land acquisition and development at the sprawling East Atlanta Mega Site.

Another $6.2 million would finance the design of a Quick Start training and recruitment facility, modeled after the center that the state operates at the Kia Motors plant in West Point.

About $5.4 million would fund “customized training and recruitment operations” to bolster the state’s growing electric-vehicle industry. And roughly $550,000 funds two positions in the economic development department to support Rivian’s project.

That’s just a part of the overall package that helped the state land Rivian, which promises to bring at least 7,500 well-paying jobs at the plant and generate thousands of spinoff positions.

ExploreGeorgia's incentive package for Rivian is the state's largest-ever

Beyond tax breaks and abatements, which will account for hundreds of millions of dollars worth of incentives, the package is said to also involve infrastructure improvements that could include a new interchange on I-20.

Specially designed high school courses will also be set up for students seeking careers in the industry. And legislators are likely to debate significant changes designed to bolster Rivian and other electric vehicle manufacturers.

State economic development officials have not yet disclosed the details of the package, which is set to be released within weeks. But senior officials say it will far surpass the more than $400 million that Georgia offered Kia to win a smaller project in West Point.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

