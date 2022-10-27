Abrams proposes closing ‘critical loophole’ involving Chinese tech

But the report’s authors concluded that the law focuses on vendors with links to Chinese authorities rather than the equipment and services they provide. That means third-party providers could “legally sell compromised” equipment to state officials. It also said vague language makes the limits difficult to enforce.

Abrams said she would push legislation that would bar state agencies from buying communications technology that is restricted at the federal level. Former President Donald Trump signed a law in 2018 that banned federal agencies from using products from some of the largest Chinese tech firms.

She would also broaden the state’s restrictions on purchasing equipment or services from companies owned, controlled by or headquartered in foreign nations “as much as feasibly possible.” And she’d review all state contractors with ties to authoritarian governments.

The proposal is among dozens of policy initiatives the Democrat has pushed in her rematch against Kemp, who has focused more on his first-term record than promoting a sweeping agenda for a second term. Abrams has also pledged to legalize gambling, expand Medicaid, hike teacher pay and rewrite criminal justice policies.