Georgia Senate: Staying put in race, Lieberman launches introductory ad

Matt Lieberman, an entrepreneur and son of former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, became the first Democrat to enter the race for retiring Republican Johnny Isakson s seat. (CONTRIBUTED)
Matt Lieberman, an entrepreneur and son of former U.S. Sen. Joseph Lieberman, on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, became the first Democrat to enter the race for retiring Republican Johnny Isakson s seat. (CONTRIBUTED)

Political Insider Blog | 1 hour ago
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Democratic Senate candidate Matt Lieberman is trying to put an end to insistent calls from some party leaders to abandon the race by unleashing an introductory ad Monday that makes clear he’s not going anywhere.

The 30-second spot features Lieberman’s daughter, Willie, tying her father’s parenting ability to his political skills. “Dad has always put us first,” she says, “and in the Senate he’ll put Georgia first, too.”

Lieberman, the son of former vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman, is in a tight contest with fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock in the race for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat.

And some Democrats have urged Lieberman to clear the field for Warnock, the establishment-backed candidate who launched his first ad last week, in a messy special election that features 21 candidates on the same November ballot.

