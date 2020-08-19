Warnock launches debut ad, hoping to break away in Georgia Senate race

While Loeffler trades fire with U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, her most formidable Republican rival, Warnock has been left largely unscathed by GOP groups. That’s allowed the first-time candidate breathing room to try to consolidate party support and prepare for a January showdown against either Collins or Loeffler.

He’s earned endorsements from every prominent Georgia Democrat who has taken a side, the backing of more than half of his party’s contingent of U.S. senators and help from Stacey Abrams, one of the nation’s foremost Democratic political stars.

Still, recent polls show Warnock in a tight race with Matt Lieberman, an Atlanta educator whose father Joe was a U.S. senator and former vice presidential nominee. Facing insistent calls from some Georgia Democrats to abandon the race, Lieberman has said he’s staying put.

Some polls suggest a split Democratic vote could lead to an all-Republican runoff, assuring the GOP holds the coveted seat. But few state party leaders are panicking.

Interviews with Democratic officials revealed a mix of concern about Warnock’s standing coupled with confidence his numbers will rise above Lieberman and former federal prosecutor Ed Tarver, who lags behind in most polls, with a concerted ad campaign.

Warnock, who has outraised the entire field since he entered the race in January, has the money to potentially stay on air until November. Ad trackers say he’s reserved more than $3 million for airtime through the fall, including at least $400,000 for the inaugural ad.

Watch the ad here: