Georgia Senate: Ossoff’s healthcare policy features ‘public option’ plan

Ossoff said he’ll introduce legislation to increase funding to the U.S. Public Health Service to deploy doctors and nurses in “hard-hit and underserved communities” and he’ll advocate for the expansion of Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act and protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions.

Under his plan, he backs legislation that would allow more access to generic drugs and give Medicare administrators leeway to negotiate drug prices. He said the federal government should ensure that remdesivir, a coronavirus treatment, is free for patients whose insurance doesn’t cover it.