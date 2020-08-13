X

Georgia Senate: Perdue’s new ad features a pre-existing condition pledge

U.S. Sen. David Perdue applauds President Donald Trump during his speech at the Black Voices for Trump Coalition Rollout in November in Atlanta.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s latest ad opens with a direct-to-camera assertion from the Republican: “Health insurance should always cover pre-existing conditions for anyone. Period.”

It’s his latest attempt to play to the middle of the electorate in a tight race against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also in the contest.

The 30-second ad shifts to Perdue’s younger sister Debbie, a cancer survivor who said her sibling is “making a difference for all of us – anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know my big brother’s heart.

Perdue in 2019 sponsored legislation aimed at ensuring coverage of people with pre-existing conditions, but he’s come under fire from Ossoff and other Democrats for his support of a GOP lawsuit that threatens to gut the Affordable Care Act.

See the ad here:

