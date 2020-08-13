Georgia Senate: Perdue’s new ad features a pre-existing condition pledge

U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s latest ad opens with a direct-to-camera assertion from the Republican: “Health insurance should always cover pre-existing conditions for anyone. Period.”
It’s his latest attempt to play to the middle of the electorate in a tight race against Democrat Jon Ossoff. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also in the contest.
The 30-second ad shifts to Perdue’s younger sister Debbie, a cancer survivor who said her sibling is “making a difference for all of us – anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know my big brother’s heart.
Perdue in 2019 sponsored legislation aimed at ensuring coverage of people with pre-existing conditions, but he’s come under fire from Ossoff and other Democrats for his support of a GOP lawsuit that threatens to gut the Affordable Care Act.
See the ad here: