Georgia Republicans appeal to Black voters on statewide bus tour

This recent bus tour comes a day after a Quinnipiac University showed Democrats with sharp gains - and Perdue trailing Democrat Jon Ossoff.

“I don’t pay any attentions to polls,” said David Perdue, pointing to previous years when Republicans trailed in polling only to easily prevail on Election Day. “They had me wrong, they had [Sonny Perdue] wrong they had Trump wrong. I don’t pay attention to that.”

Outside of the bus, an eager crowd of Black Republicans gathered. Amanda McGee, 37, showed up with her 8-year-old son, Gabriel.

McGee has been all over the state campaigning for Trump and plans to be in Macon on Friday when the president arrives.

“I want a future for myself and my son,” said the single mother.

Sonny Perdue told the crowd that if Trump is not elected more racial unrest will spread.

“If you elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and hand this over to the Democrats again, America is gonna be like that. Not just Portland or Minneapolis or Kenosha,” Sonny Perdue said. “It’s gonna be Atlanta, Georgia. It is gonna be all over this country. So, I want to thank you for having the courage to stand up and not be a token of the Democratic Party.”

And like his first-cousin, Sonny Perdue scoffed at the polls. He noted that he got under 10% of the Black vote when he ran for governor in 2002, but that number rose to about 20% when he was re-elected four years later.

“Black people are not stupid. They understand what this administration means," said Perdue. "They understand what a job is, a better job is. And they know that they have been played like clowns for years by the Democratic party and they tired of it.”