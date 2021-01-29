Georgia House Democrats urge Greene to resign from Congress

The measure has overwhelming support of the chamber’s Democrats, including at least four dozen who signed on. It’s unclear if any Republicans in the GOP-controlled chamber will sign on and even less likely the resolution will come to a vote. Most state GOP officials have remained silent over her hateful and dangerous remarks.

Greene’s embrace of conspiracy theories and her long record of racist, xenophobic and anti-Semitic comments was well-known to state Republicans long before she won her seat representing a deeply-conservative northwest Georgia district in November.

But new and embarrassing revelations have continued to surface since she took office in January, giving House Republican leaders mounting headaches over whether to allow her to continue to soak up negative attention without punishment.

In recent days, reports have highlighted video of Greene angrily confronting a teenage survivor of the Parkland, Fla. school shootings, her promotion of lies about the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school and her belief that Jewish leaders were behind a scheme to start forest fires with a space laser beam.

Pelosi on Thursday questioned why House Republican leaders assigned Greene to the education committee when she has promoted deadly lies and mocked the murders of schoolchildren.

“What could they be thinking — or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?” Pelosi said. “It is absolutely appalling.”