Pelosi condemns GOP silence on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s behavior

“Assigning her to the Education Committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — what could they be thinking?” Pelosi said. “Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?”

Even before she was elected to Congress, Greene faced criticism for making statements or posts on social media that were racist, xenophobic or anti-Semitic. She also has supported the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory and spread misinformation or falsehoods about 9/11 and the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

She later distanced herself from some of those posts, but she rarely apologizes.

Republican members of Georgia’s congressional delegation were critical of Greene last summer when troublesome posts were surfaced in media reports. They supported her opponent, Dr. John Cowan, in the 14th Congressional District runoff.

Those same lawmakers tamped down after Greene won that contest and it became clear she would be joining their ranks in Washington. Many of them said they wanted to give Greene time to prove herself and would reserve judgment.

On the night she won her runoff election, Greene referred to Pelosi as a “bitch.” More recently, she has spread misinformation about the general election and backed Donald’s Trump’s efforts to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in November’s presidential election.

U.S. Rep. Bobby Scott, the Virginia lawmaker who chairs the Education and Labor Committee, also condemned Republicans for adding Greene to the panel.

“House Republicans made this appointment, and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy must explain how someone with this background represents the Republican Party on education issues,” Scott’s statement said. “He is sending a clear message to students, parents, and educators about the views of the Republican Party.”