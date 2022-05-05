Georgia Democrats will bid for early presidential primary date

A switch would give Georgia far greater influence in picking the presidential nominee, and party officials would almost certainly highlight the state’s battleground status, growing economy, geographic importance and diverse electorate.

Presidential candidates have only sparingly visited Georgia in recent primary contests, devoting much of their attention to generating a sense of momentum in the early-voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

Georgia set its 2020 primary for March 24 – weeks after Iowa’s vote – but it was pushed back twice as the coronavirus pandemic worsened. Joe Biden trounced Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders to win the June 9 vote.

States have until May 6 to submit a letter of intent and June 3 to complete a formal application. The DNC is expected to finalize the new calendar this summer.